IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $2,083,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,943. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $243.52 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

