IDEX Co. (IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. IDEX posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $151.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $154.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $293,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,101 shares of company stock valued at $21,192,326. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 170,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

