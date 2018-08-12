IDACORP (IDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of IDACORP have gained against the decline of its industry. IDACORP’s second-quarter earnings were better than expected due to strong customer growth combined with higher overall usage per customer. The company benefited from constructive regulatory proceedings. IDACORP has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over the 2018-2022 time frame for improving Idaho Power's core business, along with transmission and plant-expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services as well as expand its customer base. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDA. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital lowered IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

IDA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. 113,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. IDACORP has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,957.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $2,767,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 154.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $221,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

