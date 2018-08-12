IBI Group (IBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.84

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 107903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.38.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. IBI Group had a return on equity of 80.92% and a net margin of 6.12%.

In other IBI Group news, insider Ibi Group Management Partnersh bought 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$110,664.00.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

