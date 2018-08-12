Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $237.85 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 1,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after buying an additional 595,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,535,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,802,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after buying an additional 56,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

