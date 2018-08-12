Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 482,829 shares.The stock last traded at $1.88 and had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,053 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 2,550,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,516 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

