HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

