Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,667,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,306 shares of company stock worth $488,849 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $80.89 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

