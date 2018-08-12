Hoylecohen LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $135.92 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.69 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.85.

In other news, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

