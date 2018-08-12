Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $643,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $569,400.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $579,600.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $560,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $571,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $556,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $512,400.00.

Shares of Yext opened at $22.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 532,722 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Yext by 79.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.