Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hornbeck Offshore Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.726844182199 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hornbeck Offshore Services traded up $0.14, hitting $4.61, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 197,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.