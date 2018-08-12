Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

