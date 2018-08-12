Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $153.09 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

