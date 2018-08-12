Home Depot (HD) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.32.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $196.30. 2,866,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,264. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

