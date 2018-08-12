Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 818.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,851,000 after buying an additional 1,356,091 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000.

Hologic opened at $40.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

