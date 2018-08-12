HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Leldon E. Echols sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,649.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,807. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $69.02 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.