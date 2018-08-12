HL Financial Services LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $161.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.54 and a 1-year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.