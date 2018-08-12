HL Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

HL Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,825 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,225,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,657,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,437,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

CL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $3,063,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,884.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

