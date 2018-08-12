Hill International Inc (HIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Hill International’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hill International an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NYSE HIL opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.19 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Hill International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill International by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill International by 69.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hill International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

