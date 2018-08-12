High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.96 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00015222 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DEx.top, OKEx and Bibox.

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,302,632 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

High Performance Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, DEx.top, Bibox, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

