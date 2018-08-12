Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“. Post a strong 2Q18, we are transferring coverage of HRTX and reiterating an Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $50. HRTX has successfully advanced HTX-011 towards a filing in the second half of this year, and we believe HTX-011’s uptake and peak sales potential could exceed Street estimates and our own. We expect upward earnings revisions, along with an approval of HTX-011, to drive HRTX shares higher. We expect upside to come from Cinvanti and HTX-011. Additionally, we believe that HRTX’s decision to retain global rights to HTX-011 could make HRTX an attractive addition to a larger company’s portfolio, or provide further upside to HRTX revenue estimates.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics traded down $0.30, reaching $38.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 693,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,149. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,125,677.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,195.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

