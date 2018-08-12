Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helen of Troy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE stock opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.10. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,036,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,275,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,151,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.