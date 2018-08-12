Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of HSII traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 111,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,090. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

