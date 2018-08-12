Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Wednesday.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. equinet set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.33 ($3.87).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen opened at €2.51 ($2.92) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

