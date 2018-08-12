Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.40

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 13183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.
The company has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $644,121.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
