Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.40

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 13183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $644,121.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.