Head to Head Survey: Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) versus Healthequity (HQY)

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Healthequity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class C $1.08 billion 8.79 -$94.42 million $0.15 326.53 Healthequity $229.52 million 22.30 $47.36 million $0.54 152.74

Healthequity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class C. Healthequity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class C -7.54% 0.23% 0.19% Healthequity 22.91% 13.47% 12.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class C has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group Inc Class C and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class C 0 5 3 0 2.38 Healthequity 0 2 8 0 2.80

Zillow Group Inc Class C presently has a consensus target price of $56.11, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Healthequity has a consensus target price of $78.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class C’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group Inc Class C is more favorable than Healthequity.

Summary

Healthequity beats Zillow Group Inc Class C on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

