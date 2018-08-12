Head-To-Head Survey: United Therapeutics (UTHR) & ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) and ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00 ChemoCentryx 0 1 3 1 3.00

United Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $140.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. ChemoCentryx has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given ChemoCentryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChemoCentryx is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.73 billion 3.20 $417.90 million $10.89 11.62 ChemoCentryx $82.50 million 7.12 $17.69 million $0.36 33.19

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ChemoCentryx. United Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChemoCentryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 40.87% 34.42% 25.95% ChemoCentryx N/A 35.48% 10.10%

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats United Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. It also provides Unituxin for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma who achieve a partial response to prior first-line multiagent multimodality therapy. In addition, the company develops implantable system for Remodulin; and the RemUnity system for delivery of intravenous and subcutaneous Remodulin; esuberaprost, RemoPro, and eNOS gene therapies for PAH; and organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicines, xenotransplantation, and ex-vivo lung perfusion. United Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company is also developing Avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). In addition, the company is developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, which has completed a Phase II clinical trial in diabetic nephropathy (DN) and is being developed for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Further, it has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and in cancer. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

