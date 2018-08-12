Head-To-Head Survey: First Majestic Silver (AG) and Gold Fields (GFI)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Gold Fields’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million 4.96 -$53.27 million ($0.04) -162.00 Gold Fields $2.76 billion 1.04 -$18.70 million $0.24 14.63

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Majestic Silver does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Majestic Silver and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 3 0 2.50 Gold Fields 0 4 3 0 2.43

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.75%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $5.66, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -25.47% -3.27% -2.38% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats First Majestic Silver on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.