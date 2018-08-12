Head-To-Head Survey: BIO-TECHNE (TECH) vs. Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53% Crispr Therapeutics -245.57% -39.58% -28.49%

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Crispr Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Crispr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 10.44 $76.08 million $4.07 43.90 Crispr Therapeutics $41.00 million 54.68 -$68.35 million ($1.71) -27.55

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIO-TECHNE and Crispr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83 Crispr Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus price target of $191.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Crispr Therapeutics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

