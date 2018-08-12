Head-To-Head Review: SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) vs. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners 17.37% 14.77% 5.28% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 6.43% 2.92% 1.77%

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.95 -$18.10 million $1.65 10.58 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million 1.21 $7.61 million N/A N/A

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not pay a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SunCoke Energy Partners and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

SunCoke Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana. In addition, it offers coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Sun Coal & Coke LLC.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

