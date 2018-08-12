Head to Head Review: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) & Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.85 $136.00 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties Class A $241.02 million 7.47 -$73.75 million $1.47 33.20

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 35.05% 4.97% 2.07% Seritage Growth Properties Class A -13.20% -2.50% -1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and Seritage Growth Properties Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seritage Growth Properties Class A 1 1 0 0 1.50

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.08%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Seritage Growth Properties Class A on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

About Seritage Growth Properties Class A

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experience for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.