Head to Head Contrast: Harmonic (HLIT) & Casa Systems (CASA)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.24 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -9.58 Casa Systems $351.58 million 3.66 $88.50 million $0.79 19.77

Casa Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casa Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harmonic and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Casa Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $23.86, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Casa Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Harmonic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -11.52% -5.68% -2.46% Casa Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats Harmonic on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

