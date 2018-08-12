Head-To-Head Comparison: Tower International (TOWR) vs. Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31% Allison Transmission 25.46% 86.52% 13.07%

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tower International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tower International and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allison Transmission 3 4 6 0 2.23

Tower International presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $45.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower International and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.35 $47.62 million $3.76 8.88 Allison Transmission $2.26 billion 2.64 $504.00 million $2.66 17.23

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tower International has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Tower International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

