Head to Head Comparison: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) vs. Barclays (BCS)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PGC) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock alerts:

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 22.54% 10.15% 0.98% Barclays -0.36% 5.42% 0.30%

71.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock $173.35 million 3.60 $36.49 million $1.94 16.93 Barclays $27.15 billion 1.53 -$1.65 billion $0.83 11.70

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barclays 2 5 5 0 2.25

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Barclays.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock beats Barclays on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.