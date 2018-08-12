HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 16.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in HCP by 24.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in HCP by 9.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 414,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in HCP by 30.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HCP by 20.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

In other news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. purchased 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.