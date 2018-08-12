HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 6.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $66,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,688 shares of company stock valued at $25,779,901 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $128.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

