HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KERX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 1,305,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,765. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.59. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 534,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 361,533 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

