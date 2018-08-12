Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (COK) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.42 ($81.88).

ETR:COK opened at €41.70 ($48.49) on Thursday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($55.16) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($96.57).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

