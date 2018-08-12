Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a €106.30 ($123.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.13 ($130.38).

Hannover Re opened at €114.70 ($133.37) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

