Hanesbrands Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Hanesbrands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

HBI opened at $18.62 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director David V. Singer purchased 31,230 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $553,395.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

