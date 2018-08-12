Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hallmark Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4000899191489 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALL shares. Raymond James raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hallmark Financial Services traded up $0.05, reaching $10.60, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.