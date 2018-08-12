Hallador Energy (HNRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Hallador Energy traded down $0.21, reaching $6.46, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 32,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,388. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $741,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 179.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

