Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gulfport Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.1512896091745 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy opened at $11.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In other news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.