Guess?, Inc. (GES) Receives $20.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $8,031,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $31,370,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $5,296,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,633. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.