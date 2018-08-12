GTT Communications (GTT) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

GTT Communications opened at $32.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $351,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $276,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,770,124.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 209,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

