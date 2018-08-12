G&S Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,087.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Walmart opened at $90.18 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

