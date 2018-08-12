Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.3176615766102 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Grupo Financiero Galicia opened at $31.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.59 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

