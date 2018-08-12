Group Ltd Macquarie Buys 66,523 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,401.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 14,812 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 74,487 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,700.91.

On Thursday, July 19th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 79,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 58,682 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,804.02.

On Friday, July 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 27,308 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,579.16.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 168,382 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,518,256.30.

On Thursday, July 5th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 26,254 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,120,520.72.

NYSE MIC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,686,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 867,478 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $60,442,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,555,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 713,037 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

