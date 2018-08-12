GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 11,649,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,972,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,344,000 after buying an additional 1,209,240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,021,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,464,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.0% during the second quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,906,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,486,000 after buying an additional 443,386 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $20.92 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.