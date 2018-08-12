Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 872,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.88 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

